Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD Wood
The ideal choice for dealing with large quantities of wood dust: our wet and dry vacuum cleaner with Wood cartridge filter, Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, 40 l container, push handle and ACD certification.
Large amounts of wood dust and fibre dust quickly lead to blockages in conventional filter systems – with the NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD, that’s no longer a worry. The compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner was specially developed for woodworking companies and, thanks to the Wood cartridge filter and Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, it can handle more wood dust than ever before with a guaranteed filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. Certified under the new ACD standard in accordance with IEC 60335-2-69:2021, the machine is approved for the pickup of combustible dusts. For direct extraction on power tools, it has an integrated device socket with auto-start function and a complete antistatic system with conductive accessories. With its ergonomic push handle and robust 40-litre container, the NT 40/1 Tact Te M ACD is ideal for use in workshops, joineries and industrial companies.
Features and benefits
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
- Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity.
- Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning.
- Minimised noise emission.
Cartridge filter certified for dust class M
- The cartridge filter reliably prevents filter clogging.
- Separation degree of 99.9 percent when vacuuming large quantities of fibres and wood dust.
ACD certification
- Approved for vacuuming combustible dusts.
- Certified according to IEC 60335-2-69:2021.
- Increased user safety.
Tested filtration efficiency of 99.9 per cent
- Protects health from respirable particulate matter.
- Tested in accordance with dust class M.
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
- Increased user safety.
- Dissipation of electrostatic charge.
- Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
- Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
- Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
- Filtration efficiency of 99.9%.
- Electronic volume flow monitoring.
- Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Cooling air filtration
- Extends the service life of the turbine.
Tool adapter for power tools
- Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
- Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
- Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Ergonomic push handle
- The ergonomic design makes possible comfortable transport of the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|40
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|69
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|650 x 370 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 500 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Candle filter wood
- Push handle
- PE plastic bag for dust-free disposal: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Plastic
Videos
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class M for all fine dust applications
- For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
- In workshops, e.g. when working with stone or wood, as well as in the woodworking industry
- For extraction of all types of rock dust, wood dust, ceramic dust, etc.
- Suitable for vacuum cleaning combustible dusts in accordance with ACD standard IEC 60335-2-69:2021 (Appliance for the Pickup of Combustible Dust)