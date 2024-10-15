Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Tact Me Te H

Professional wet/dry vacuum cleaner with a sturdy 75-litre stainless steel container for Class H dust harmful to health (including asbestos). With Te function for connecting power tools.

The first Class H Kärcher vacuum cleaner in this size category. With its sophisticated full-system concept, the NT 75/1 Tact offers superior safety for removing hazardous dust. Equipped with the Tact system and a 75-litre stainless steel container, this wet/dry vacuum cleaner is fully compliant with statutory requirements for safety vacuum cleaners for Class H dust and is even approved for picking up asbestos (in accordance with TRGS 519). It automatically monitors the air speed, and an acoustic alarm sounds if the speed drops below the limit value of 20 m/s. The H-class main filter has a filtration efficiency of 99.995%. The included safety filter set ensures dustless disposal.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Tact Me Te H: Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system
Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity. Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning. Minimised noise emission.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Tact Me Te H: Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519
Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519
In Germany, only safety vacuum cleaners with this licence are allowed to be used to vacuum dust that contains asbestos.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Tact Me Te H: Hose selector switch
Hose selector switch
The diameter of the connected suction hose can be selected on the control panel.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 254 / 25,4
Container capacity (l) 75
Rated input power (W) max. 1000
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 10
Cable material Rubber
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 67
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 24,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 640 x 540 x 925

Scope of supply

  • Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
  • Suction hose length: 2.5 m
  • Suction hose type: with bend (electrically conductive)
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 505 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Power tool connection adapter
  • Flat pleated filter: HEPA-14 (H14)
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
  • Antistatic system
  • Protection class: I
  • Stop swivel castor
  • Filter cleaning: Sensor-controlled, needs-oriented Tact filter cleaning
  • Dust class: H
  • Container material: Stainless steel
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Tact Me Te H
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Tact Me Te H
Videos
Application areas
  • Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic
  • For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
  • For vacuuming liquids and wet dirt
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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