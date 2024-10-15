Bakers and confectioners can breathe a sigh of relief with our NT 40/1 Tact Bs bakery vacuum cleaner. Whether it is floors, machines or other devices – and with optional accessories even the oven: The vacuum cleaner easily copes with all challenges that await it in the bakery. With its sturdy lock latches made from metal, it is certified as an explosion-proof machine and is therefore perfect for vacuuming potentially hazardous flour dust. The automatic Tact filter cleaning ensures not only a constantly high suction power, but also allows the vacuuming of large quantities of fine dust. For this purpose, the vacuum cleaner is extremely simple to operate using the rotary switch in the middle, also withstands tougher applications with the robust container and is very easy to transport thanks to the standard ergonomic push handle.