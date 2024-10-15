The NT 27/1 Advanced is a compact, highly manoeuvrable and user-friendly wet and dry vacuum cleaner for all-round commercial applications. Its powerful fan provides enormous suction power. The unit is equipped with a large cartridge filter. A mechanical float system cuts off suction as soon as the container is filled to its maximum capacity to prevent overflow. The practical clip system ensures quick and simple accessory changes. Five smooth-running swivel castors guarantee excellent manoeuvrability and rock-steady stability. The top of the fan cover features a practical flat tray-like surface for oddments. The entire housing is made of impact resistant plastics. TheMachine also features accessory holders and a hook for keeping the power cord tidily stowed. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle makes the unit easy and convenient to transport, complete with all accessories. The NT 27/1 Advanced has an all-round bump guard which protects the machine as well as walls, equipment and furniture from damage.