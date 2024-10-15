Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 27/1 Me
The NT 27/1 Me is a powerful wet/dry vacuum cleaner for professional users. It is exceptionally compact and comes with a stainless steel container and a number of useful accessories.
The NT 27/1 Me is a compact, highly manoeuvrable and user-friendly wet/dry vacuum cleaner for all-round commercial applications. Its powerful fan provides enormous suction power. The unit is equipped with a cartridge filter. A mechanical float system cuts off suction as soon as the container is filled to its maximum capacity to prevent overflow. The practical clip system ensures quick and simple accessory changes. Five smooth-running swivel castors guarantee excellent manoeuvrability and rock-steady stability. The top of the fan cover features a practical flat tray-like surface for oddments. The entire housing is made of impact resistant plastics. The NT 27/1 Me also features accessory holders and a hook for keeping the power cord tidily stowed. The ergonomically shaped carrying handle makes the unit easy and convenient to transport, complete with all accessories. The NT 27/1 Me has an all-round bumper which protects the machine as well as walls, equipment and furniture from damage. The corrosion-free stainless steel container of this industrial vacuum cleaner is acid and alkali resistant for a long service life.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storagePractical accessory storage at the rear. The suction pipes and accessories are securely and conveniently carried on the machine, meaning they are always ready to hand.
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filterEasy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation. The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use. Sustainability: the PES cartridge filter is washable.
Robust metal latchesThese extremely robust latches lock more reliably.
Robust bumper
- The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Float system
- Suction power remains at a consistently high level.
- The float system interrupts the suction flow after reaching the maximum capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|27
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|420 x 420 x 540
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning