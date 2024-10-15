The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 48 l. The machine is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with the huge filter surface (0,8 m²) provides a constant high suction power of the machine. The reliable float system provides a safe interruption of the air flow by all absorbed fluids. At any time tools or other implements could be stored ready to hand on the large storage area on the turbine head. Through easily accessible drain hose, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container a comfortable transport is enabled.