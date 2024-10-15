Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB
This machine is an extremely robust, functional and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It has optimum ergonomic features and a compact design, which is specifically developed for the special needs of building service contractors, the automotive sector and trade.
The NT 48/1 has a hopper volume of 48 litres. The machine is fitted with an integrated power cable hook on the turbine head, accessory storage for suction tubes and a floor and crevice nozzle on the container. The large cartridge filter with a filter area of 0.8 m² ensures constantly high suction power in the machine. The reliable float system ensures that the air flow is interrupted in good time for all liquids that are sucked up. The large storage area on the casing head means that tools or other utensils can be stored within easy reach at all times. The NT 48/1 is also fitted with a drain hose and a robust chassis with large fixed castors and steering rollers. A parking brake and integrated recessed handles on the container make it easy to transport.
Features and benefits
Container emptyingThe easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up.
Accessory storageAccessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine.
Robust metal latchesThese extremely robust latches lock more reliably.
Cable hook
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|48
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|490 x 390 x 780
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Drain hose
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning