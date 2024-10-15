Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB

This machine is an extremely robust, functional and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It has optimum ergonomic features and a compact design, which is specifically developed for the special needs of building service contractors, the automotive sector and trade.

The NT 48/1 has a hopper volume of 48 litres. The machine is fitted with an integrated power cable hook on the turbine head, accessory storage for suction tubes and a floor and crevice nozzle on the container. The large cartridge filter with a filter area of 0.8 m² ensures constantly high suction power in the machine. The reliable float system ensures that the air flow is interrupted in good time for all liquids that are sucked up. The large storage area on the casing head means that tools or other utensils can be stored within easy reach at all times. The NT 48/1 is also fitted with a drain hose and a robust chassis with large fixed castors and steering rollers. A parking brake and integrated recessed handles on the container make it easy to transport.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB: Container emptying
Container emptying
The easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB: Accessory storage
Accessory storage
Accessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB: Robust metal latches
Robust metal latches
These extremely robust latches lock more reliably.
Cable hook
  • The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 72
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 249 / 24,9
Container capacity (l) 48
Container material Plastic
Rated input power (W) max. 1380
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7,5
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 71
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 10,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 490 x 390 x 780

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2.5 m
  • Bend: Plastic
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Paper
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: PES
  • Drain hose

Equipment

  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: II
  • Stop swivel castor
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 GB
Videos
Application areas
  • Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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