Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Tact² Me Tc
High mobility and power, stamina, robustness and a wide range of practical equipment features make Kärcher Tact² vacuum cleaners sought-after specialists and all-rounders. The models with tilting chassis offer advantages, particularly for industrial applications, in the disposal of liquids and coarse dirt.
Kärcher presents Tact² – the new top class of professional wet/dry vacuum cleaners. This development of the proven Tact system for filter cleaning achieves a new optimum in productivity. Consistently high suction power with two motors and long filter life for continuous work practically without having to think of changing the filter. Kärcher NT vacuum cleaners with Tact² are complete systems for the removal of large amounts of fine dust, but also coarse dirt and water. With various versions, this vacuum cleaner line provides optimal solutions for many areas of application, where consistently high suction power is essential: in the construction sector, food sector, automotive industry and in industry in general.
Features and benefits
Tilting chassis with container lockThe container is always securely attached to the chassis.
Drain hose for emptying liquidsCover remains tightly closed until the contents are drained.
Suction tubes and floor nozzles can be stored in any direction in the accessory holdersFor easy access from all sides. Ample storage for a 4 m hose and rubber power cable (10 m).
Easy in, easy out with tilting chassis
- Simply tilt back the container and empty into the drain.
- High stability for easy emptying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (Ph/V/Hz)
|1 / 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|29
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|36,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|685 x 560 x 920
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Stainless steel container
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Tilting chassis
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Antistatic system
- Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning