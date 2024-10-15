Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Tact² Me Tc Adv
Mobile, robust and versatile all-rounder with high suction power and area performance and unique Tact² filter cleaning system for uninterrupted cleaning operations.
Designed to meet the high requirements of the agricultural, construction, industrial and automotive sectors, the robust NT 75/2 Tact² Me Tc Adv wet and dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher delivers an impressive performance even in the toughest cleaning applications. The twin turbine with very high volume flow and strong vacuum, combined with the 640 mm wide squeegee nozzle with separate chassis, ensure maximum area performance. At the same time, the unique Tact² filter cleaning system provides a permanent flow of suction for uninterrupted, long cleaning operations while also significantly extending the service life of the filter. The 75-litre stainless steel container with sturdy metal chassis picks up any kind of dirt and, thanks to the tipping container, offers maximum user safety when emptying even coarse dirt. In addition, the integrated drain hose allows easy and contactless emptying of vacuumed liquids. High-quality components, such as the 4 m long suction hose, the metal suction tubes, the universal floor nozzle and the 30 m long power cable round off the machine concept. A range of optional specialist accessories is also available for every conceivable application.
Features and benefits
Extra wide squeegee nozzleEfficient vacuuming even with large quantities of dirt and liquid. Quickly achieves maximum area performance thanks to 640 mm width. Separate chassis on the nozzle for best vacuuming results.
Convenient drain hoseEffortless and safe disposal of vacuumed liquids. Contactless emptying for maximum occupational safety.
Direction-independent accessory storageSecure storage of suction tubes and floor nozzle. Additional space for 4 m hose and 30 m rubberised power cable. Accessories easy to hand at any time and from any angle.
Easy in, easy out with tilting chassis
- Maximum user safety during emptying.
- Metal chassis for maximum stability.
- Easy emptying by means of convenient tipping container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 2760
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|30
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|28,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|46
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|670 x 560 x 930
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Squeegee nozzle: 640 mm
- Drain hose (oil-resistant)
- Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating
- Tilting chassis
- Push handle
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Antistatic system
- Filter cleaning: Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact²
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Agriculture
- Construction industry
- Industry
- Automotive
- Food industry