Designed to meet the high requirements of the agricultural, construction, industrial and automotive sectors, the robust NT 75/2 Tact² Me Tc Adv wet and dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher delivers an impressive performance even in the toughest cleaning applications. The twin turbine with very high volume flow and strong vacuum, combined with the 640 mm wide squeegee nozzle with separate chassis, ensure maximum area performance. At the same time, the unique Tact² filter cleaning system provides a permanent flow of suction for uninterrupted, long cleaning operations while also significantly extending the service life of the filter. The 75-litre stainless steel container with sturdy metal chassis picks up any kind of dirt and, thanks to the tipping container, offers maximum user safety when emptying even coarse dirt. In addition, the integrated drain hose allows easy and contactless emptying of vacuumed liquids. High-quality components, such as the 4 m long suction hose, the metal suction tubes, the universal floor nozzle and the 30 m long power cable round off the machine concept. A range of optional specialist accessories is also available for every conceivable application.