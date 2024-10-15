Forecourt unit AT Fp

Air Tower AT Fp frost-protected and winter-proof tyre pressure gauge. Forecourt unit for precise and reliable tyre pressure checking and adjustment up to 8 bar.

The majority of customers check tyre pressures as a standard procedure following a vehicle wash. With the Air Tower AT Fp, a frost-protected tyre pressure gauge from Kärcher, you can offer your customers this important service and encourage them to return. Our forecourt unit offers impressive features such as the electronic coin acceptor, which accepts both coins and tokens and can be programmed easily to suit your specific requirements. The run time of the unit can also be set individually to anything up to 7 minutes. The adjusted tyre pressure (up to 8 bar) is always indicated on a digital display.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AT Fp: Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 bar
Precise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Forecourt unit AT Fp: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Forecourt unit AT Fp: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Protection class IP44
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (kW) 0,45
Forecourt unit AT Fp
Application areas
  • Air Tower with frost protection for checking and adjustment of the right tyre pressure
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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