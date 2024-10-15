Forecourt unit AT Fp
Air Tower AT Fp frost-protected and winter-proof tyre pressure gauge. Forecourt unit for precise and reliable tyre pressure checking and adjustment up to 8 bar.
The majority of customers check tyre pressures as a standard procedure following a vehicle wash. With the Air Tower AT Fp, a frost-protected tyre pressure gauge from Kärcher, you can offer your customers this important service and encourage them to return. Our forecourt unit offers impressive features such as the electronic coin acceptor, which accepts both coins and tokens and can be programmed easily to suit your specific requirements. The run time of the unit can also be set individually to anything up to 7 minutes. The adjusted tyre pressure (up to 8 bar) is always indicated on a digital display.
Features and benefits
Digital pressure indicator up to 8 barPrecise adjustment for the right tyre pressure. The simple and convenient handling ensures repeat customers.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Protection class
|IP44
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|0,45
Application areas
- Air Tower with frost protection for checking and adjustment of the right tyre pressure