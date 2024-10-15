Forecourt unit AWT-C

Calibrated AWT-C tyre inflator for the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar. Incl. practical water dispenser, e.g. for filling windscreen washer fluid.

Apart from the option to accurately check and control the tyre pressure, our AWT-C tyre inflator has an integrated water dispenser, which allows your customers, e.g. to quickly fill the windscreen washer fluid. The machine can be used up to 8 bar tyre pressure and also has an electronic coin acceptor, which is suitable for use with different coins and tokens. The runtime can be adjusted steplessly up to 7 minutes.

Features and benefits
Forecourt unit AWT-C: Integrated water dispenser
Integrated water dispenser
Convenient and effortless water removal. Improves the visual impression as a container for water is not required.
Forecourt unit AWT-C: Electronic coin acceptor
Electronic coin acceptor
Individual and simple programming. Allows use of different coins and tokens.
Forecourt unit AWT-C: Programmable run time
Programmable run time
Infinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications

Technical data

Calibration
Protection class IP44
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (kW) 0,45
Forecourt unit AWT-C
Application areas
  • For the precise checking and controlling of the tyre pressure up to 8 bar
  • For filling windscreen washer fluid for cleaning the windscreen
LEGAL INFORMATION
Contact

Kärcher Limited
P. O. Box 40111 - 00100,

The Address, 4th Floor, Muthangari Drive,

Westlands, Nairobi

Phone: +254 799 146 712
E-Mail: info.ke@karcher.com

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