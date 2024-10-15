Forecourt unit PT Fp
With frost protection: our winter-proof Perfume Tower PT Fp fragrance sprayer from the range of forecourt units neutralises unpleasant odours in vehicles quickly and effectively.
There are many reasons why unpleasant odours develop inside vehicles, whether as a result of smoking or the family dog taking a bath in the lake. With the frost protected and winter-proof Perfume Tower PT Fp fragrance sprayer, your customers can neutralise these unpleasant odours quickly and easily. There are four different fragrances to choose from according to individual taste, without individual fragrances becoming mixed together. The run time of the unit can be set to anything up to 7 minutes. And even the individual programming of the electronic coin acceptor, which recognises coins and tokens, can be configured extremely quickly and simply.
Features and benefits
Four different fragrances to choose fromNo mixing of individual fragrances. Pure fragrances for almost every taste.
Electronic coin acceptorIndividual and simple programming. Use of a variety of coins and tokens with only one coin acceptor.
Programmable run timeInfinitely variable adjustment of run time up to 7 minutes. For individual adjustment to local conditions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Protection class
|IP44
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|0,3
|Consumption Perfume-water mixture (ml/min)
|50
Application areas
- Perfume Tower with frost protection for neutralising odours inside vehicles