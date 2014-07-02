Suction hose for pipes

Ready-to-connect, vacuum-proof suction hose for connecting pumps to driven wells or pipes on the suction side. For electronic booster pumps and garden pumps.

Ready-to-connect, vacuum-resistant spiral hose with a diameter of 3/4" and a length of 0.6 m for suctioning water. Suitable for connection to the pump suction side of electronic booster pumps and garden pumps. The suction hose is equipped with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) on both sides. Its high flexibility achieves a considerable noise reduction in permanent installations. Attention: The suction hose cannot be used as a pressure hose!

Features and benefits
Vacuum-proof connection of the pump to tube wells and pipelines
  • When connecting a domestic water supply pump, this hose can be used as a flexible connection on the suction side in order to achieve a connection between the pump and pipeline system that also does not transmit noise.
Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 0.6
Diameter 3/4″
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 600 x 50 x 50
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
INFORMATION

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