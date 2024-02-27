Reliable tap connectors, hose connectors and hoses are essential for an efficient watering system. Kärcher offers a complete range of accessories for connecting, disconnecting and repairing watering systems. For example, the connector for indoor taps for connecting a garden hose. This high-quality universal indoor tap connector is suitable for all standard garden hoses and is ergonomically designed for easy handling. The robust brass internal thread with thread protection ensures easy connection. Tap connector compatible with the three most widely used hose diameters and all available click systems.