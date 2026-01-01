15 x SC Disposable Cloth EasyFix | Kärcher

The EasyFix disposable cloths come in a pack of 15 made from high-quality super absorbent material, with each cloth cleaning up to 30m². The disposable cloths are perfect for even simpler and more hygienic cleaning on all hard surfaces, still killing 99.99%* of bacteria using nothing but tap water. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the disposable cloth can be quickly and easily attached and removed, cleaning right up to the edges. Once finished the cloths can simply be removed and disposed of in the household rubbish.

High Performance Cleans up to 30m² effectiviely thanks to the high water absorption and steam penetrability. Hook-and-Loop System Quick and easy connection and removal as well as a secure conenction with no slipping of the cloth when cleaning. Perfect edge cleaning The cloth design ensures you can clean right up the edges leaving perfect results. Optimum loosening and pick-up of dirt for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Convenient Compatable with all Kärcher EasyFix floor tools. Compatability Machine washable up to 60 °C. Do not use fabric softener