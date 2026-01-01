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    15 x SC Disposable Cloth EasyFix | Kärcher

    Stack of white and yellow Kärcher cleaning cloths, neatly arranged in a horizontal pile.

    15 x SC Disposable Cloth EasyFix

    Part number: 2.863-299.0

    15 x EasyFix disposable cloths are the simpler, more hygienic cleaning solution, cleaning up to 30m². Once finished the cloths can simply be removed and disposed of in the household rubbish.