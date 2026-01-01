4-in-1 Multi Jet (K 7) | Kärcher

The 4-in-1 Multi Jet offers 4 different spray types in a single spray lance, eliminating the need to swap between applications, saving you time. The detergent jet, the high-pressure flat spray, the rotary nozzle and the wide flat jet are included. Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet. The Multi Jet impresses with its ease of handling and greater comfort during the application, thanks to a 25 percent reduction in weight compared to its predecessor. Suitable for Kärcher K 6 and K 7 pressure washers. The all-rounder for the home, garden and car.

25% weight reduction¹⁾