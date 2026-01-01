10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    4-in-1 Multi Jet (K 7) | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black and yellow design, featuring a long extension tube.

    4-in-1 Multi Jet (K 7)

    Part number: 2.644-439.0

    The 4-in-1 Multi Jet is suitable for all K 6 and K 7 pressure washers. With 4 spray types: rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent spray and wide flat jet.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
    ¹⁾
    Compared to the weight of the previous Kärcher MJ 3-in-1 multi jet.