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    Air purifier AF 50 | Kärcher

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    Kärcher air purifier with digital display showing temperature and humidity, white body with perforated sides.

    Air purifier

    AF 50

    Part number: 1.024-825.0

    The AF 50 air purifier with laser sensor technology and automatic mode removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 m² ¹⁾ to 100 m² in size.
    ¹⁾
    Recommended room size based on a ceiling height of 3 m and air exchange three times an hour for operation at the highest power level.