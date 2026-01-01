10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Battery Power 18/25 | Kärcher

    Kärcher 18V battery with yellow and black casing, digital display showing 100% charge.

    Battery Power 18/25

    Part number: 2.445-034.0

    18v / 2.5Ah battery with innovative Real Time Technology, including an LCD display to show exactly how much battery life is left. Suitable for use in all devices using the Kärcher 18V battery power platform. Charger not included.