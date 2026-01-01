Battery Power 4/25 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.443-002.0The 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Battery platform
4 V battery platform
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
nominal 3.6 - max. 4.2 - 3.7
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Protection class
IPX4
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
97 x 30 x 37
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information