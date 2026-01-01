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    Blower adapter kit | Kärcher

    Four black Kärcher nozzle attachments, one connected by a cable, on a white background.

    Blower adapter kit

    Part number: 2.863-373.0

    Ensures effortless inflation and deflation of air mattresses, swimming pools, inflatable boats, etc. using a Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaner.