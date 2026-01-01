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    Carpet Glider | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory tray with a rectangular shape and raised edges, designed for holding tools or components.

    Carpet Glider

    Part number: 2.863-269.0

    The Kärcher Carpet Glider expands the application area of Kärcher EasyFix steam cleaners, as it refreshes and straightens carpets and rugs, giving them a new lease of life.