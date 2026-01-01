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    Detail Brush | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with black bristles and ergonomic handle, isolated on a white background.

    Detail Brush

    Part number: 2.644-420.0

    The small and powerful detail brush for mobile cleaning guarantees the targeted removal of dirt in hard-to-reach places. Can be fitted directly on the trigger gun of the OC mobile cleaners.