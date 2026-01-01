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    Full Control Dirt Blaster for K2 - K3, DB120 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with a black nozzle and grip, set against a white background.

    Full Control Dirt Blaster for K2 - K3, DB120

    Part number: 2.642-727.0

    Dirt Blaster spray lance for K2 and K3 Kärcher pressure washers. This lance is perfect for tackling tough, stuck-on dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.