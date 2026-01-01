Full Control Dirt Blaster for K2 - K3, DB120 | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.642-727.0Dirt Blaster spray lance for K2 and K3 Kärcher pressure washers. This lance is perfect for tackling tough, stuck-on dirt like that on mossy or weathered surfaces.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 41 x 41
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas