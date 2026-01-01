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    Battery hedge trimmer HGE 2-18 | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher cordless hedge trimmer with black handle and silver blade, isolated on a white background.

    Battery hedge trimmer

    HGE 2-18

    Part number: 1.445-600.0

    • 18 V battery platform
    • Blade guard