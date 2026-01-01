Battery hedge trimmer HGE 3-18 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Battery hedge trimmer
Part number: 1.445-610.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting length (cm)
50
Tooth spacing (mm)
22
Blade speed (cuts/min)
2450
Cutting blade type
laser-cut, diamond-ground
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²)
max. 230 max. 460
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 35 max. 70
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
921 x 193 x 185
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Application areas