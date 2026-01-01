Indoor Hose Connection Set | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-258.0This indoor hose connection set provides the perfect solution if you need to connect your power washer to an indoor tap.
Hose length (m)
10
Thread size
G1/2
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
270 x 270 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas