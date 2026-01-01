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    Indoor Hose Connection Set | Kärcher

    Coiled yellow Kärcher garden hose with black stripes, accompanied by two yellow hose connectors and a black tap adapter.

    Indoor Hose Connection Set

    Part number: 2.645-258.0

    This indoor hose connection set provides the perfect solution if you need to connect your power washer to an indoor tap.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.