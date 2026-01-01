Indoor Window Vac Microfibre Wiping Cloths | Kärcher

The super absorbent Indoor Microfibre Cloths ensure optimal dirt removal. Use in Conjunction with the 20ml Window Cleaner Concentrate to remove stubborn stains such as grease, insects, finger marks and emissions from smooth surfaces. The hook-and-loop system ensures quick and easy attachment and removal and once finished, simply place in the washing machine at up to 60°c.

Microfibre cloth (indoor) Ensuring continuous streak-free results – leaving no smears or water drips. Hook-and-Loop System Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfibre wiping cloth can be replaced - quickly and easily. Hook-and-Loop System Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfibre wiping cloth can be replaced - quickly and easily. Machine Washable Cloths - Simply pop in the wash up to 60°c. Ensuring continuous streak-free results – leaving no smears or water drips. Dirt Scraper Dirt is removed optimally from the surface and taken into the cloth Thanks to the abrasive fibres even coarse dirt is removed easily from the surface The soft fibres optimally pick up the dirt