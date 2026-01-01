Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Cordless Leaf Blower (Battery Set) | Kärcher

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Battery leaf blower
Part number: 1.445-111.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Air speed (km/h)
210
Air throughput (m³/h)
220
Speed regulation
no
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Capacity (Ah)
2.5
Performance per battery charge (m²)
max. 400
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 22
Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
300
Charging current (A)
0.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas