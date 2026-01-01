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    Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Cordless Leaf Blower (Battery Set) | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher leaf blower with battery pack, nozzle attachment, and charger on a white background.

    Battery leaf blower

    LBL 2 Cordless Leaf Blower (Battery Set)

    Part number: 1.445-111.0

    • 18 V Battery Power platform device