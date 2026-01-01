Battery lawn trimmer LTR 2-18 | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Battery lawn trimmer
Part number: 1.445-460.0
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Cutting diameter (cm)
25
Strimmer cutter
Line head
Thread extension
automatic
Line diameter (mm)
1.6
Speed (rpm)
8400
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m)
max. 1100 max. 2200
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 25 max. 50
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
1.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
945 x 317 x 928
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information