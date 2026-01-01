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    Battery-powered multifunction lamp MFL 2-18 | Kärcher

    Kärcher battery-powered work light with a yellow handle and black body, featuring a power button and battery indicator.

    Battery-powered multifunction lamp

    MFL 2-18

    Part number: 1.445-360.0

    • 18 V battery platform