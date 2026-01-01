Microfibre cloth set | Kärcher

Microfibre cloth set contains 1 floor cloth and 1 cover of high-quality microfibres for hand tool. For better dirt pick up and removal. Floor cloth suitable for use with standard and large floor tool for Kärcher steam cleaners. Place cover over hand tool to clean. For cleaning all tiled, natural stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Floor cloth of microfibres Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth Machine wash at 60°C if possible Microfibre cover for hand tool Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth