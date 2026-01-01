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    Multi-surface roller FCV 4 | Kärcher

    White paint roller with yellow stripes, black inner cylinder, isolated on a white background.

    Multi-surface roller FCV 4

    Part number: 2.863-385.0

    Multi-surface roller for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent, hard-wearing and machine-washable up to 60 °C. Suitable for the FCV 4 vacuum mop.