Multi-surface roller FCV 4 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-385.0Multi-surface roller for gentle cleaning and care of all floors. Lint-free, absorbent, hard-wearing and machine-washable up to 60 °C. Suitable for the FCV 4 vacuum mop.
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 57 x 57
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas