Natural Car Shampoo | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.296-226.0The 1L Natural Car Shampoo provides a 2-in-1 solution for exceptional cleaning performance. Suitable for all vehicles, it uses an ultra-shine and 98% nature-based formula.
Packaging size (l)
1
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
6
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
100 x 100 x 215
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Application areas