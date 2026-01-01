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    Natural Car Shampoo | Kärcher

    Kärcher natural car shampoo bottle with black label, featuring a silver car image and text "Bring Back the Wow."

    Natural Car Shampoo

    Part number: 6.296-226.0

    The 1L Natural Car Shampoo provides a 2-in-1 solution for exceptional cleaning performance. Suitable for all vehicles, it uses an ultra-shine and 98% nature-based formula.