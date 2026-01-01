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    Natural Universal Cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher Natural Universal Cleaner bottle with a label showing a person using a Kärcher high-pressure cleaner outdoors.

    Natural Universal Cleaner

    Part number: 6.296-225.0

    The 1L Natural Universal Cleaner is a powerful multi-purpose cleaner which uses a 98% nature-based formula to effortlessly remove oil, grease and dirt.