PGS 4-18 Saw Blades | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.445-246.0Sharp and precise: The saw blades are suitable for sawing wood with the PGS 4-18 battery-powered branch saw and ensure perfect cutting results.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
152 x 2 x 20
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information