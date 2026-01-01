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    Pump adapter including check valve, small | Kärcher

    Black hose connector, metal hose clamp, and two circular seals arranged on a white background.

    Pump adapter including check valve, small

    Part number: 6.997-359.0

    Pump adapter with check valve for vacuum-resistant connection of suction hoses to pumps (e.g. garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use).