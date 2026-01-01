Pump adapter including check valve, small | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.997-359.0Pump adapter with check valve for vacuum-resistant connection of suction hoses to pumps (e.g. garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use).
Thread size
G1
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
41 x 65 x 41
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas