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    Replacement sensor pads | Kärcher

    Two rectangular white Kärcher window vac cleaning pads on a white background.

    Replacement sensor pads

    Part number: 2.645-242.0

    Replacement sensor pads for the SensoTimer ST 6 ecologic and ST6 Duo ecologic to ensure they maintain optimum operation at all times. Sensor pads should be changed once a year.