Replacement Suction Lips (170mm) | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.633-104.0For a streak-free cleaning result on all smooth surfaces, the 170mm replacement Window Vac suction lips are compatible with the narrow suction nozzle. Compatible with the WV 2-WV 5 models.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
170 x 42 x 5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas