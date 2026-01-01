Sensitive floor cloth Set EasyFix | Kärcher

The Sensitive floor cleaning cloth set contains two cloths made of very soft fibres that transfer less moisture and heat to the floor. This means that even sensitive, sealed floors can be steam-cleaned very gently. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle of the steam cleaner: simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely in position - even corners and edges are cleaned effortlessly. After work, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: to do this, just step on the foot tab attached to the cloth and pull the nozzle up and away from it.

For particularly gentle cleaning The very soft and fine fibres ensure particularly gentle removal of dirt, combined with high dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Perfect edge cleaning Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. Optimum loosening and pick-up of dirt for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Foot loop on the floor cloth No contact with dirt when changing the cloth: simply step on the foot strap and pull the floor nozzle up and away Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.