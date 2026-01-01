SMOBY Kärcher for Kids Handheld Pressure Washer | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 0.016-950.0Now cleaning really is child’s play: with the SMOBY Kärcher for Kids handheld pressure washer, even the little ones can lend a helping hand.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com