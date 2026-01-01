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    SMOBY Kärcher for Kids Handheld Pressure Washer | Kärcher

    Smoby toy Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with packaging, featuring a black and yellow design.

    SMOBY Kärcher for Kids Handheld Pressure Washer

    Part number: 0.016-950.0

    Now cleaning really is child’s play: with the SMOBY Kärcher for Kids handheld pressure washer, even the little ones can lend a helping hand.