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    SMOBY Kärcher for Kids K 4 High Pressure Washer | Kärcher

    Kärcher K4 Power Control high-pressure cleaner next to its packaging box, featuring product images and branding.

    SMOBY Kärcher for Kids K 4 High Pressure Washer

    Part number: 0.016-951.0

    Clean like a grown-up: with the SMOBY Kärcher for Kids K 4 high pressure washer, kids are well-equipped to lend a helping hand.