SMOBY Kärcher for Kids K 4 High Pressure Washer | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 0.016-951.0Clean like a grown-up: with the SMOBY Kärcher for Kids K 4 high pressure washer, kids are well-equipped to lend a helping hand.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com