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    Flat-suction submersible dirty water pump SP 16.000 Dual | Kärcher

    Yellow and black Kärcher submersible pump with a handle and power cable, designed for water drainage.

    Flat-suction submersible dirty water pump

    SP 16.000 Dual

    Part number: 1.645-833.0

    • Connecting Hose