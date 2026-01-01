Steam turbo brush | Kärcher

Steam turbo brush for effortless cleaning in half the time. Powerful cleaning action obviates the need for scrubbing. Brush vibrates to assist the cleaning action of steam for easy dirt removal. Kärcher steam turbo brush cleans in crevices, corners and edges in half the time

Oscillating brush Increases the cleaning power of the steam - 50% faster cleaning Effortless cleaning without the need for scrubbing even areas which are difficult to reach like crevices, edges etc.