Stone and Paving Cleaner 3-in-1 RM 623, 5l | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-359.0Stone and Paving Cleaner in 5 litre containers. Removes oil, grease, soot, dust, algae and stains caused by emissions from stone and aluminium façades, stone terraces and other stone surfaces.
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
192 x 145 x 248
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas