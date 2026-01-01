Stone roller KFL 1, FCV 3 | Kärcher

The stone roller is the perfect accessory for the deep cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors such as stone or ceramic (though it is not suitable for sensitive natural stone floors such as marble or terracotta). Compatible with the KFL 1 and FCV 3 vacuum mops. Thanks to its integrated bristles, the stone roller effortlessly removes stubborn dirt and even makes crevices and uneven surfaces shine again.

High quality microfiber Integrated bristles