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    Stone roller KFL 1, FCV 3 | Kärcher

    White Kärcher roller brush with black stripes, angled view, isolated on a white background.

    Stone roller KFL 1, FCV 3

    Part number: 2.863-401.0

    Easy cleaning of non-sensitive hard floors and dirty crevices and joints: with the stone roller for the KFL 1 and FCV 3 vacuum mops, stubborn stains don't stand a chance.