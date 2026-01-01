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    Universal floor cloth set EasyFix for SC 1 | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher microfibre cloths with yellow and white stripes, each featuring a Kärcher logo tag.

    Universal floor cloth set EasyFix for SC 1

    Part number: 2.863-357.0

    Two high-quality Universal large floor cleaning cloths for the SC 1 Upright and SC 1 Multi. Perfect cleaning results and cloth changes without any contact with dirt: easy to attach and remove thanks to the hook-and-loop system.