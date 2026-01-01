Universal floor cloth set EasyFix for SC 1 | Kärcher

The set of 2 highly absorbent and hard-wearing Universal large EasyFix floor cleaning cloths fits the SC 1 Upright and SC 1 Multi perfectly. The textile fabric with a special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienically clean cleaning results in corners and edges. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the EasyFix floor nozzle of the SC 1 simply press on and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed without any contact with dirt: to do this, step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.

Premium microfibre The special loop structure of the fabric ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Perfect edge cleaning Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. Optimum loosening and pick-up of dirt for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Foot loop on the floor cloth No contact with dirt when changing the cloth: simply step on the foot strap and pull the floor nozzle up and away Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.