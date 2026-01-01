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    Universal floor cloth set EasyFix | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher cleaning pads with yellow stripes on a white background, each with a Kärcher logo tag.

    Universal floor cloth set EasyFix

    Part number: 2.863-339.0

    The universal floor cleaning cloths made of high-quality fine fibre are ideal for removing stubborn dirt with the steam cleaner. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system there is no contact with dirt when replacing the cloth.