Vacuum kit for power tools | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-112.0Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connecting hose to the dust exhaust connection of power tools (e.g. jigsaws, grinders, drills, planes, etc.) For clean DIY.
Quantity (-part)
2
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1220 x 41 x 41
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas