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    Vacuum kit for power tools | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner hose with connectors on a white background.

    Vacuum kit for power tools

    Part number: 2.863-112.0

    Flexible suction hose (1 m) including adapter for connecting hose to the dust exhaust connection of power tools (e.g. jigsaws, grinders, drills, planes, etc.) For clean DIY.