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    Vario joint | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with black body and yellow lever on a white background.

    Vario joint

    Part number: 2.640-733.0

    Vario joint, rotates 180° for cleaning difficult to reach areas. Connection: For connection between gun and accessory or extension lance and accessory.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.