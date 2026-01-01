VP 135 Vario Power Jet | Kärcher

The VP 135 Vario Power Jet offers infinitely variable pressure regulation, which can be adjusted by simply turning the spray lance, thus providing the right pressure setting for every application – from gentle to powerful. Ideal for efficient and convenient cleaning of smaller areas around the home and garden, for example, for use on walls, paths, fences or vehicles. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 and K 3 pressure washers.

Time saving No need to change spray lance.