VP 135 Vario Power Jet | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.644-427.0Vario Power spray lance VP 135 for pressure washers in classes K 2 and K 3. Infinitely adjustable from low-pressure jet to high-pressure jet, simply by turning the spray lance.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
449 x 43 x 43
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas